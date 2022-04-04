Zacks: Brokerages Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) to post sales of $5.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.17 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $18.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.49 million to $35.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 294.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

PHAS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,868. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.