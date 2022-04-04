Zacks: Brokerages Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.17 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $18.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.49 million to $35.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 294.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

PHAS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,868. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

