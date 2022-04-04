Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Trimble posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,255,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

