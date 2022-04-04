Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,571,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 414,668 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,694,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,322,066. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.37. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

