Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
OTLY has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 14.78.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.