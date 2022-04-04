Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 14.78.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 5.08 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 4.66 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

