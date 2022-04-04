Zacks Investment Research Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Sell

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded up 0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 9.13. 1,110,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 9.34.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

