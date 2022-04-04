Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy's has been witnessing healthy growth across its global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets recently. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving the annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Share have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE RDY opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.