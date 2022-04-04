Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $238.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

