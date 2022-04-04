Zacks Investment Research Lowers LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LFST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after buying an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 699,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,075,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

