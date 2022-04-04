Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $8,727,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 937.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 217.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

