Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 million, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 2.19. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -499.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

