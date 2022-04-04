Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “
NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $125.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.50 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,134,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.
