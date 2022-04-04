Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $413.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.