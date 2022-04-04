Zel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00366086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00091991 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00104524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000094 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

