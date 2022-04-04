ZIMBOCASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.50 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $26.50 million and approximately $9,592.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.01 or 0.07485844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.58 or 0.99927635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00048244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

