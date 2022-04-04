Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sri Srinivasan Sells 4,366 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sri Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Sri Srinivasan sold 22,744 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $365,041.20.

ZUO traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,434. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zuora by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zuora by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

