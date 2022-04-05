-$0.05 EPS Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UpHealth.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPH. Northland Securities lowered their target price on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPH opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

