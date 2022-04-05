$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of ($2.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

RCM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 13,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,892. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.