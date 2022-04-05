$0.24 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.16. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,920 shares of company stock worth $184,346. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $68.94 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

