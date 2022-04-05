-$0.29 EPS Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

ATEC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.