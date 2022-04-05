-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC remained flat at $$1.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,373. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.