$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.61. VSE reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VSE has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.93 million, a P/E ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VSE by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

