$0.63 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,614. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

