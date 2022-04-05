$0.64 EPS Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.93. Guild reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHLD opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Guild has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

