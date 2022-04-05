$0.64 EPS Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.93. Guild reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GHLD opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Guild has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $16.61.
About Guild (Get Rating)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.