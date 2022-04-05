$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

