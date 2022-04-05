-$0.78 EPS Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 465,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $409.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.96. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 483,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

