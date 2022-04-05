$0.91 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

