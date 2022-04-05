-$0.99 EPS Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Azul reported earnings of ($1.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Azul stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Azul by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Azul by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

