$1.27 EPS Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.28. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 876,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,517. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

