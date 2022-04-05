$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.32. APA posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $10.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.03.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in APA by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.84. 47,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,562,081. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

