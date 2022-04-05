$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.40. Continental Resources posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $10.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $9.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.84.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 in the last 90 days. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 169,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 968,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

