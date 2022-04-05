10,373 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STWD. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

