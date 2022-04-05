10,783 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nucor by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,594,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,245,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.