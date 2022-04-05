1,088 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $213.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

