1,163 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,173,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $234.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

