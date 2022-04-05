135,843 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 135,843 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

