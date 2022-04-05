14,785 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,817. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.