159 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $216.52 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.13.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.