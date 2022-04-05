15,923 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

