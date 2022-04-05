$180.21 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will report sales of $180.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.64 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $173.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $771.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $780.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $859.15 million, with estimates ranging from $820.56 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.02. 434,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,099. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

