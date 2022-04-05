204,175 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 204,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $3,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.
Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.