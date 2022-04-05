204,175 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 204,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $3,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

