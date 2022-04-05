21,745 Shares in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Five Point by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Point by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Point alerts:

Shares of NYSE FPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.53 million, a PE ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.37. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.