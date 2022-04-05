243,982 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 243,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,718,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE:AWI opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.