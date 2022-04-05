2,898 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 140,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of BKH opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $78.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

