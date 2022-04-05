2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 1,111 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

