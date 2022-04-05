30,226 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

