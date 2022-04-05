$322.15 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) to post sales of $322.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $359.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $157.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NOG stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,926. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.