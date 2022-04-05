32,442 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $37,701,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 989,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 348,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

