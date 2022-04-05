32,700 Shares in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Esperion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESPR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $329.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.67. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

