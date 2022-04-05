$35.96 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) to report $35.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.04 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $188.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFINGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%.

MFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MFIN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,075. The company has a market cap of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.42. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

