3,785 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in ONEOK by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ONEOK by 101.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $72.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.